Accrington Stanley 2-3 Exeter City

Tom Nichols scored twice in Exeter's 3-2 victory over Shrewbury last weekend

Exeter City moved level on points with the League Two play-off places with victory at Accrington Stanley.

Liam Sercombe's volley from Craig Woodman's pass put Exeter ahead and Tom Nichols beat two defenders to fire in his sixth goal in five league games.

John O'Sullivan's 25-yard drive briefly closed the gap, before Matt Grimes scored a spectacular 30-yard free-kick to put Exeter into a 3-1 lead.

Shay McCartan broke clear to score the home side's second but Exeter held on.

The game was lively from the first whistle and after Sercombe and Alex Nicholls had early chances for Exeter, Stanley's Andy Procter saw his looping header go over and Sean Maguire went close.

Five goals of the highest quality followed as the crowd of 1,443 were treated to a thrilling game.

Tom Aldred had a late chance to level but mis-timed his header, as Accrington's run of four straight home wins came to an end.

Exeter are now level on 30 points with seventh-placed Bury and sixth-placed Plymouth, while Accrington remain 12th.