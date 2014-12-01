League Two
Accrington2Exeter3

Accrington Stanley 2-3 Exeter City

Tom Nichols
Tom Nichols scored twice in Exeter's 3-2 victory over Shrewbury last weekend

Exeter City moved level on points with the League Two play-off places with victory at Accrington Stanley.

Liam Sercombe's volley from Craig Woodman's pass put Exeter ahead and Tom Nichols beat two defenders to fire in his sixth goal in five league games.

John O'Sullivan's 25-yard drive briefly closed the gap, before Matt Grimes scored a spectacular 30-yard free-kick to put Exeter into a 3-1 lead.

Shay McCartan broke clear to score the home side's second but Exeter held on.

The game was lively from the first whistle and after Sercombe and Alex Nicholls had early chances for Exeter, Stanley's Andy Procter saw his looping header go over and Sean Maguire went close.

Five goals of the highest quality followed as the crowd of 1,443 were treated to a thrilling game.

Tom Aldred had a late chance to level but mis-timed his header, as Accrington's run of four straight home wins came to an end.

Exeter are now level on 30 points with seventh-placed Bury and sixth-placed Plymouth, while Accrington remain 12th.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 26Rose
  • 6Winnard
  • 25Atkinson
  • 5Aldred
  • 3Liddle
  • 4Joyce
  • 24Proctor
  • 15MingoiaSubstituted forNaismithat 84'minutes
  • 19Maguire
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 33CrooksSubstituted forMcCartanat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McCartan
  • 9Gray
  • 11Naismith
  • 12Simpson
  • 14Carver
  • 16Hunt
  • 23Barry

Exeter

  • 21Hamon
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 2Butterfield
  • 8Oakley
  • 3Woodman
  • 7Sercombe
  • 19Noble
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forHarleyat 79'minutes
  • 14GrimesBooked at 13mins
  • 20NicholsSubstituted forWheelerat 89'minutes
  • 31CumminsSubstituted forDaviesat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Keohane
  • 11Davies
  • 22Wheeler
  • 26Tillson
  • 30Pym
  • 33Harley
  • 34Morrison
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
1,443

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Noble.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Tom Nichols.

Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).

Attempt missed. Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Woodman.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kal Naismith replaces Piero Mingoia.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Arron Davies replaces Graham Cummins.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Ryan Harley replaces Alex Nicholls.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.

Attempt missed. John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 3. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Tom Aldred (Accrington Stanley).

Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 2. John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley).

Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan replaces Matt Crooks.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jack Rose.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 2. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1.

Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Grimes.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.

Delay in match David Noble (Exeter City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Woodman.

Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th November 2014

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe18105328161235
2Burton1811252521435
3Luton1810442012834
4Shrewsbury18103529151433
5Southend189451915431
6Plymouth1893621101130
7Bury189362721630
8Exeter198652725230
9Newport187742519628
10Portsmouth187562119226
11Morecambe188281920-126
12Accrington198292832-426
13Cambridge187382923624
14Northampton187382725224
15Stevenage187382626024
16Wimbledon186662325-224
17Mansfield186481521-622
18Cheltenham186481727-1022
19Oxford Utd185581923-420
20York183961722-518
21Dag & Red1853102330-718
22Carlisle1853102334-1118
23Tranmere1826101625-912
24Hartlepool1833121331-1812
View full League Two table

Top Stories

