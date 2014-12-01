Match ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3.
Accrington Stanley 2-3 Exeter City
-
- From the section Football
Exeter City moved level on points with the League Two play-off places with victory at Accrington Stanley.
Liam Sercombe's volley from Craig Woodman's pass put Exeter ahead and Tom Nichols beat two defenders to fire in his sixth goal in five league games.
John O'Sullivan's 25-yard drive briefly closed the gap, before Matt Grimes scored a spectacular 30-yard free-kick to put Exeter into a 3-1 lead.
Shay McCartan broke clear to score the home side's second but Exeter held on.
The game was lively from the first whistle and after Sercombe and Alex Nicholls had early chances for Exeter, Stanley's Andy Procter saw his looping header go over and Sean Maguire went close.
Five goals of the highest quality followed as the crowd of 1,443 were treated to a thrilling game.
Tom Aldred had a late chance to level but mis-timed his header, as Accrington's run of four straight home wins came to an end.
Exeter are now level on 30 points with seventh-placed Bury and sixth-placed Plymouth, while Accrington remain 12th.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 26Rose
- 6Winnard
- 25Atkinson
- 5Aldred
- 3Liddle
- 4Joyce
- 24Proctor
- 15MingoiaSubstituted forNaismithat 84'minutes
- 19Maguire
- 18O'Sullivan
- 33CrooksSubstituted forMcCartanat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McCartan
- 9Gray
- 11Naismith
- 12Simpson
- 14Carver
- 16Hunt
- 23Barry
Exeter
- 21Hamon
- 6Ribeiro
- 2Butterfield
- 8Oakley
- 3Woodman
- 7Sercombe
- 19Noble
- 23NichollsSubstituted forHarleyat 79'minutes
- 14GrimesBooked at 13mins
- 20NicholsSubstituted forWheelerat 89'minutes
- 31CumminsSubstituted forDaviesat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 11Davies
- 22Wheeler
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 33Harley
- 34Morrison
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 1,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Noble.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. David Wheeler replaces Tom Nichols.
Michael Liddle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Robert Atkinson (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Woodman.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Kal Naismith replaces Piero Mingoia.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Arron Davies replaces Graham Cummins.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Ryan Harley replaces Alex Nicholls.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Attempt missed. John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter City 3. Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 3. Matt Grimes (Exeter City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Accrington Stanley).
Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Exeter City 2. John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Shay McCartan (Accrington Stanley).
Matt Oakley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Shay McCartan replaces Matt Crooks.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Matt Oakley.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jack Rose.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 2. Tom Nichols (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1.
Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter City 1. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Grimes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John O'Sullivan (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.
Delay in match David Noble (Exeter City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Craig Woodman.
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).