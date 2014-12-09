Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stranraer 3.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-3 Stranraer
Stranraer have a home tie against Premiership side Dundee United to look forward to after beating Dunfermline in their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay.
A Gregor Buchanan header came back off the Stranraer crossbar before Sean Winter edged the visitors ahead with a shot from 18 yards past Ryan Scully.
Winter's cross was tapped in by Stephen Stirling for Stranraer's second.
Ross Millen's penalty pulled one back for Dunfermline before Jamie Longworth eased Stranraer's nerves with a third.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Millen
- 4Urquhart
- 5BuchananBooked at 44mins
- 3Whittle
- 6Geggan
- 7ByrneBooked at 52mins
- 10Falkingham
- 11StirlingSubstituted forCheminat 69'minutes
- 8ThomsonSubstituted forEl-Bakhtaouiat 63'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forMoffatat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Moffat
- 14Forbes
- 15Potter
- 16Spence
- 17El-Bakhtaoui
- 18Chemin
- 20Goodfellow
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 2Pettigrew
- 4Rumsby
- 5McKeownBooked at 61mins
- 3Longridge
- 7GallagherSubstituted forStoneyat 77'minutes
- 10StirlingSubstituted forRussellat 79'minutes
- 6Aitken
- 8BellBooked at 43mins
- 11Winter
- 9MalcolmSubstituted forLongworthat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Longworth
- 14Stoney
- 15Marenghi
- 16Russell
- 18Tobin
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 1,436
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stranraer 3.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stranraer 3. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Russell.
Attempt missed. Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Aitken (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Stranraer) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt saved. Sorel Chemin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sorel Chemin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Barry Russell replaces Stephen Stirling.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Daniel Stoney replaces Grant Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Jamie Longworth replaces Craig Malcolm.
Attempt missed. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sorel Chemin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Stephen Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Sorel Chemin replaces Andy Stirling.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Shaun Byrne (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Attempt blocked. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Michael Moffat replaces Allan Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui replaces Ryan Thomson.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stranraer 2. Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Frank McKeown (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Gregor Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Frank McKeown (Stranraer) after a foul in the penalty area.
Ross Millen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).