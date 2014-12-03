Karl Robinson: MK Dons boss hails battling attributes

Karl Robinson's side have lost just league three games this season

MK Dons are starting to prove they are no longer just a "pretty" side, according to manager Karl Robinson.

The Dons ground out a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday to move up to third in League One.

"People have harped on about our teams being pretty on the eye but never being able to dig results out," Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We can play with class and style and everything people want us to play with. But we can also dig deep."

MK are in their seventh consecutive season in League One and fifth campaign under Robinson, who has managed to reach the play-offs twice during his tenure.

MK Dons after 18 games 2008-09 Second, 37 points 2009-10 Sixth, 29 points 2010-11 12th, 26 points 2011-12 Fourth, 33 points 2012-13 Second, 32 points 2013-14 12th, 22 points 2014-15 Third, 37 points

Promotion to the Championship has always eluded the Buckinghamshire side though, with some believing that a lack of grittiness to compliment their passing football has been the reason for falling short.

After a run of nine league games without defeat - including Saturday's 6-0 win against Colchester - they have now matched their strongest start to a League One campaign, which came in 2008.

There is a growing belief around Stadium MK that this season could provide that elusive promotion.

"People have been talking about that for a long time. In January we need to push on a little bit more," said Robinson.

"It's going well when you can go and win by six on Saturday and then come and win 1-0 at a team as big as this that are immediately below you."

MK had to show their battling attributes late on against the Blades, with winger Danny Green being sent off and numerous fouls conceded as they tried to hold on to Dele Alli's 87th-minute winner.

"We had to do one or two things at the end of the game, but we just rolled our sleeves up. We fight," said Robinson.

"I'm not going to apologise for my players fighting and putting their bodies on the line.

"I have to make one formal apology to Sheffield United, when Will Grigg didn't give the ball back to them in the right manner.

"I've spoken to him. It's not something I believe in. He knows and says he got carried away and has apologised."