FA Cup: Who will star in the second round?

  FA Cup

BBC Sport picks out some of the players and teams to watch in this weekend's second round of the FA Cup.

Will in-form Worcester City midfielder Sean Geddes repeat his remarkable 'rabona' goal, which followed on a brace in his side's surprise first round win over Coventry?

Blyth Spartans north-east derby against Hartlepool also catches the eye, as well as Gateshead's meeting with with first round giant-killers Warrington.

  FA Cup
Top Stories