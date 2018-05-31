FA Cup: Who will star in the second round?

BBC Sport picks out some of the players and teams to watch in this weekend's second round of the FA Cup.

Will in-form Worcester City midfielder Sean Geddes repeat his remarkable 'rabona' goal, which followed on a brace in his side's surprise first round win over Coventry?

Blyth Spartans north-east derby against Hartlepool also catches the eye, as well as Gateshead's meeting with with first round giant-killers Warrington.

