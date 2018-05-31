BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: Second round highlights

Best bits of round two in 10 minutes

Watch the best goals and the funniest moments from the FA Cup second round in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.

Jason Koumas rolled back the years for Tranmere, Blyth Spartans' Stephen Turnbull and Jarrett Rivers wrote their name into FA Cup folklore, while Football Focus presenter Dan Walker almost wiped away part of Wrexham's history.

Download to your mobile phone or tablet via BBC iPlayer.

Find out who will be drawn against a Premier League or Championship club in Monday's third-round draw, live on BBC Two from 19:00 GMT.

Top Stories