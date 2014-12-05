Leicester City: Nigel Pearson refuses to say sorry for fan row

Nigel Pearson's Leicester are bottom of the Premier League

Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson says he will not say sorry over a row with a fan after Tuesday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

Supporters Club chairman Cliff Ginnetta called for an apology and accused Pearson of arrogance.

"I've had run-ins with fans in the past and sometimes, in the heat of the moment, these things happen," the Leicester boss said.

"But there certainly won't be any apology, let's put it like that."

Pearson said after the loss to Liverpool, which kept Leicester at the bottom of the Premier League, he had been involved in a "spat" with a fan.

He also said that supporters should stay at home if they could not appreciate the effort of his team.

"I think the vast majority of our supporters can see that they're getting 100% commitment from the players," said Pearson.

The club is investigating the matter.

Floundering Foxes The Foxes have won just two of their last 20 Premier League home matches Their sole home victory this season is their 5-3 triumph over Manchester United in September Leonardo Ulloa scored five goals in his first five league appearances, but has failed to score in the nine games since They have managed just two points from their last nine games

Pearson declined to reveal what was said during Tuesday's altercation, but said he felt it necessary to protect his players and himself from abuse.

He said: "I think it's probably best that we don't speak about what happened on either side. I'm not going to repeat what happened.

"But one of the things I'm very keen to do is protect my players and myself. I'm more than happy to stick up for myself in that sort of situation.

"If people were offended by what happened then, in some ways, that is regrettable. But there's certainly no need for me to apologise to somebody of that ilk, and that's the top and bottom of it as far as I'm concerned."

Pearson reported that some fans in an executive box had abused the club's Thai owners on Tuesday, which he called "disgraceful".

"I find it incredible anybody could question the integrity and commitment of the owners," he said. "I think it's nothing short of disgraceful."

Pearson, 51, led Leicester to promotion last season but, since beating Manchester United 5-3 in September, his side has taken only two points from a possible 27.