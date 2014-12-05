Tyrone Mings: Arsenal interest in defender pleases Ipswich boss

Tyrone Mings has played 37 times for Ipswich since joining from Chippenham two years ago

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has said he is pleased that Arsenal are keeping tabs on defender Tyrone Mings.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed this week that the 21-year-old, who cost Town just £10,000, "is one of the young players we follow".

"I'm glad that they are looking at him. It's great that," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Mings was playing for non-league Chippenham when Ipswich signed him in December 2012.

The departure of Aaron Cresswell to West Ham in the summer has seen him become the first-choice left-back, featuring 18 times this season, although the 6ft 3ins defender can also play at centre-half.

McCarthy declined to say whether he had received any approach for Mings, adding: "If I had had interest I wouldn't tell you. So whether you believe me or not makes no odds really."

The generosity of Mings In March 2013, Mings provided two tickets to a supporter who had said on Twitter that he was too "skint" to go to a game - read more Last year he spent part of Christmas Day feeding homeless people. "We spent a couple of hours helping to prepare the food and talking to the people there." - read more After his squad number changed from 15 to three in the summer, he arranged for two fans with the old number to receive new shirts - read more

He was the subject of a bid from Crystal Palace before the transfer window shut and he signed a new three-year deal in September.

"It's what makes the world go around. We get players and if they are really good players, big clubs buy them," said McCarthy.

"But they are all under contract, so there is nobody going anywhere.

"I hope Chelsea are looking at Christophe Berra and Man United are looking at David McGoldrick, because if that's the case, it means we've got good players."