Non-league Blyth Spartans stun League Two side Hartlepool 2-1 to progress to the third round of the FA Cup.

Jonathan Franks' header gave Hartlepool the lead before Stephen Turnbull levelled with a excellent free-kick for Blyth.

But Jarrett Rivers, who works in his mother's newsagent, fired in a low angled shot in the 90th minute to win it for Blyth.

