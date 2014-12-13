Match ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Dumbarton 2-1 Raith Rovers
-
Scott Agnew's late penalty ensured victory for Dumbarton against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship.
The Sons lost Jordan Kirkpatrick and Mark Gilhaney to injury in the first half, with Agnew's rising shot giving them the lead in between times.
Raith's Ryan Conroy and Mark Stewart had efforts saved before the latter levelled with a low shot.
But, after Ross Callachan had fouled Archibald Campbell, Agnew netted his second from 12 yards.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van Zanten
- 4Graham
- 12Taggart
- 22MacDonald
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forMcDougallat 29'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forNishat 8'minutes
- 8Agnew
- 10MegginsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCampbellat 86'minutes
- 14Fleming
- 23Kane
Substitutes
- 3Linton
- 5Mair
- 9Nish
- 18McDougall
- 19Ewings
- 20Campbell
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Thomson
- 5Hill
- 4Watson
- 23McKeown
- 14Conroy
- 8MoonBooked at 74mins
- 12CallachanBooked at 65mins
- 19McKay
- 9Stewart
- 27Nade
Substitutes
- 7Anderson
- 10Elliot
- 11Scott
- 16Vaughan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 764
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Raith Rovers 1. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Dumbarton. Archie Campbell draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Archie Campbell replaces Mitchel Megginson.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven McDougall (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Steven McDougall (Dumbarton).
Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Christopher Kane (Dumbarton).
Paul Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven McDougall (Dumbarton).
Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Paul Watson (Raith Rovers).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).
Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Rory McKeown (Raith Rovers).
Steven McDougall (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Raith Rovers).
(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Steven McDougall.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Garry Fleming.
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers).
Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.