Dumbarton 2-1 Raith Rovers

From the section

Scott Agnew's late penalty ensured victory for Dumbarton against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship.

The Sons lost Jordan Kirkpatrick and Mark Gilhaney to injury in the first half, with Agnew's rising shot giving them the lead in between times.

Raith's Ryan Conroy and Mark Stewart had efforts saved before the latter levelled with a low shot.

But, after Ross Callachan had fouled Archibald Campbell, Agnew netted his second from 12 yards.