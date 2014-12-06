BBC Sport - Dan Walker accidently wipes away Wrexham history on Football Focus

Walker wipes away Wrexham history

Dan Walker accidentally wipes a name off Wrexham's honours board during a live broadcast of Football Focus.

Ahead of Wrexham's FA Cup second round tie with Maidstone United, the presenter was examining the club's proud history when he spotted a stain on the honours board. Attempting to clean it, he only succeeded in wiping out the name of 1979-80 player of the season Dixie McNeil.

Wrexham chief executive Don Bircham said he would be "sending the BBC a bill for that one".

