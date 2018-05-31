BBC Sport - Sheffield United 3-0 Plymouth highlights

Sheffield United twice scored from the spot as they beat League Two Plymouth 3-0 to reach the third round of the FA Cup.

The League One side took the lead in the 55th minute through Jose Baxter's penalty after Ben Purrington pulled back Marc McNulty. Baxter then extended their lead from the spot eight minutes later when Peter Hartley fouled Jamie Murphy.

The Blades added a third late on through McNulty's right-footed effort from inside the six-yard box.

Top Stories