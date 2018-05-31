A late fightback earns Accrington Stanley a 1-1 draw against League One strugglers Yeovil Town in the FA Cup second round at the Crown Ground.

Yeovil took the lead against the run of play when Jordan Clarke converted from close range from Sam Foley's free-kick, but Tom Aldred levelled for Stanley after the restart when he latched onto Rob Atkinson's delivery and slotted home.

The replay will take place at Yeovil's Huish Park later in December.