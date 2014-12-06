Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock praises a "great goalkeeping performance" from Tottenham Hotspurs's Hugo Lloris after the two sides drew 0-0 at White Hart Lane.

Lloris denied the Eagles on several occasions with Jason Puncheon also hitting the bar while Roberto Soldado spurned the best of Tottenham's chances.

Palace's 16 shots was the most they have attempted in a Premier League away game since December 2004.