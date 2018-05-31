BBC Sport - Preston North End 1-0 Shrewsbury Town highlights

Preston 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

  • From the section FA Cup

Preston North End move into the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Defender Paul Huntington scored the game's only goal, firing in his fourth of the season from a ricochet after Shrewsbury failed to clear a corner.

The away side fought back and David Buchanan was forced to clear James Collins' shot off the goal line.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival pulled back Paul Gallagher but the striker blasted the resulting penalty over the bar, but North End held on to secure the win.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Preston 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories