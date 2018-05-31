BBC Sport - Wrexham 3-1 Maidstone United highlights

Wrexham 3-1 Maidstone United

  • From the section FA Cup

Wrexham survive a spirited second-half performance by 10-man Maidstone to win 3-1 and advance to the FA Cup third round.

Manny Smith volleyed Wrexham into an early lead, before an Andy Bishop penalty doubled their advantage after Maidstone's Aaron Simpson was sent off for fouling Wes York in the box.

The part-timers set up a nervy finish as Alex Flisher tucked home from close range, before Bishop headed his second late on to seal the win for the Conference side.

Top Stories