Oxford Utd 2-2 Tranmere Rovers
Jason Koumas's dramatic late equaliser earns Tranmere Rovers a replay after a 2-2 draw at Oxford United in the FA Cup second round.
Cole Stockton broke the deadlock for the visitors when he flicked home Shamir Fenelon's left-wing cross but Tyrone Barnett struck twice in five minutes for Oxford.
However, Koumas curled a superb effort from long range to level to earn Tranmere a replay.
