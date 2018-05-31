BBC Sport - Oxford Utd 2-2 Tranmere Rovers highlights

Oxford Utd 2-2 Tranmere Rovers

Jason Koumas's dramatic late equaliser earns Tranmere Rovers a replay after a 2-2 draw at Oxford United in the FA Cup second round.

Cole Stockton broke the deadlock for the visitors when he flicked home Shamir Fenelon's left-wing cross but Tyrone Barnett struck twice in five minutes for Oxford.

However, Koumas curled a superb effort from long range to level to earn Tranmere a replay.

Available to UK users only.

