Cambridge Utd 2-2 Mansfield Town

Kwesi Appiah's injury-time goal earns Cambridge United an FA Cup second-round replay after their a 2-2 draw against Mansfield.

Rakish Bingham met a Rob Taylor cross to head the Stags in front early on, but Luke Chadwick levelled soon after, sliding the ball past Sascha Studer.

Tom Champion then diverted a Taylor free-kick into his own net before Appiah pounced on a Liam Hughes knock down to level against their League Two rivals.

Cambridge Utd 2-2 Mansfield Town

Top Stories