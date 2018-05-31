Kwesi Appiah's injury-time goal earns Cambridge United an FA Cup second-round replay after their a 2-2 draw against Mansfield.

Rakish Bingham met a Rob Taylor cross to head the Stags in front early on, but Luke Chadwick levelled soon after, sliding the ball past Sascha Studer.

Tom Champion then diverted a Taylor free-kick into his own net before Appiah pounced on a Liam Hughes knock down to level against their League Two rivals.

