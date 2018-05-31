Genseric Kusunga's late own goal books Doncaster's place in the third round of the FA Cup as they defeat Oldham 1-0.

Doncaster's Richie Wellens and Oldham top scorer Jonathan Forte both saw first-half efforts saved.

Doncaster broke the deadlock with four minutes to go as keeper Paddy Kenny dived to punch clear a cross but the ball cannoned back off Kusunga and in.

