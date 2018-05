Substitute Daniel Nardiello scores a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Bury a 1-1 draw with Luton Town.

Luton took the lead in bizarre fashion as Bury goalkeeper Rob Lainton allowed Scott Griffiths' weak cross through his legs and Mark Cullen tapped in.

But Nardiello forced the ball over the line in the midst of a goalmouth scramble from a corner to ensure a replay.

