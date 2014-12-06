BBC Sport - Man City 1-0 Everton: Manuel Pellegrini says side back to normal
Man City back to normal - Pellegrini
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side are back to normal after they beat Everton 1-0 at the Etihad.
His side moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea, with Yaya Toure's penalty securing a fourth straight league win.
But the victory came at a cost as key striker Sergio Aguero made a tearful early exit with a knee injury.