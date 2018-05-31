BBC Sport - FA Cup second round: Best goals so far

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup second round.

From Stephen Turnbull's delightful free-kick in Blyth Spartans' shock 2-1 win at Hartlepool, to Manny Smith's show of strength in Wrexham's 3-1 win over Maidstone United.

There's also a chance to see ex-Premier League player Jason Koumas "roll back the years" with a stunning curled equaliser in Tranmere's 2-2 draw at Oxford United.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'We can take off our hijabs and be free'

Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories