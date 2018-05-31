BBC Sport - FA Cup second round: Best goals so far
Saturday's best FA Cup goals
Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup second round.
From Stephen Turnbull's delightful free-kick in Blyth Spartans' shock 2-1 win at Hartlepool, to Manny Smith's show of strength in Wrexham's 3-1 win over Maidstone United.
There's also a chance to see ex-Premier League player Jason Koumas "roll back the years" with a stunning curled equaliser in Tranmere's 2-2 draw at Oxford United.
