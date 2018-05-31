Conference side Aldershot will be in the draw for the FA Cup third round after a draw with League One Rochdale.

Michael Rose saw a shot from range saved by Shots keeper Phil Smith while Dan Holman missed two first-half chances for the hosts.

Peter Vincenti fired a volley straight at Smith on the hour.

Brett Williams had two second-half efforts saved by Dale keeper Conrad Logan and Glenn Wilson and Holman both went close late on for the hosts.