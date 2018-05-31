BBC Sport - Barnsley 0-0 Chester highlights

Barnsley 0-0 Chester

Conference club Chester FC came close to shocking League One Barnsley, earning a well-deserved replay and a place in Monday's third round draw.

The Blues' Craig Mahon saw his effort tipped onto the bar by Reds keeper Ross Turnbull and Craig Hobson's header was cleared off the line by Joe Dudgeon.

Turnbull did well again to parry Mahon's drive and Kieran Charnock was denied by another goal-line clearance. Jon Worsnop foiled Conor Hourihane with a smart save in the hosts' late rally.

Substitute Dale Jennings fired across the face of goal with no Tykes player close enough to capitalise and Kane Hemmings failed to find the net from close range when he should have scored for the home side.

