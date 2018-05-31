Kieran Agard scores an injury-time winner for League One leaders Bristol City as they end Conference basement boys Telford's FA Cup run.

City keeper Frank Fielding was busy throughout saving twice from Andy Todd.

But Agard put Bristol City ahead when pouncing at the far post following Aaron Wilbraham's flick-on.

Even then substitute Sam Smith twice almost equalised for the Bucks, shooting inches wide and heading straight at Fielding.

