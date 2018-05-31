Conference side Dover progressed to the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years after beating Cheltenham 1-0.

Defender and captain Connor Essam finally broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute when he struck low past goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Earlier in the game, home striker Terry Gornell's header was disallowed after the ball rolled marginally out of play. The League Two side failed to respond to Essam's late strike, which was no more than the non-league side deserved.

Although they came into the game as underdogs, Dover were on a 10-game unbeaten run and had already seen off League Two Morecambe in the first round.

