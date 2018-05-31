Gateshead 2-0 Warrington

Gateshead progressed to the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over eighth tier side Warrington.

They fell behind to an early goal from Matty Pattison, the forward sweeping home Rob Ramshaw's cutback. Pattison and Danny Wright both hit the woodwork before Wright sealed victory in the last minute.

The substitute capitalised on an error from Yellows goalkeeper Karl Willis to slide the ball into an empty net.

Lee Gaskell's acrobatic volley that went just wide was as close as the visitors came.

