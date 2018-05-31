Southport 2-1 Eastleigh

Goals from Richard Brodie and Micah Evans see Southport fight back from 1-0 down to beat 10-man Eastleigh and make it through to the FA Cup third round.

James Constable gave the visitors a first-half lead, but Brodie hit back just five minutes later.

After the break Eastleigh skipper Dean Beckwith was given a straight red card for a late challenge on Mitchell Austin and Southport capitalised on their advantage as Evans fired in the winner.

