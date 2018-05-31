Sean Rigg was AFC Wimbledon's hero as they won at Wycombe to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in their 12-year history.

Dons striker Matt Tubbs headed just wide inside 22 seconds, while visiting keeper James Shea pushed out Max Kretzschmar's deflected shot.

Wimbledon broke the deadlock when George Francomb picked out Rigg, who finished calmly into the bottom corner.

