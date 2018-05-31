BBC Sport - Bradford 4-1 Dartford highlights

Bradford 4-1 Dartford

Bradford thumped Conference strugglers Dartford at Valley Parade to book their place in the FA Cup third round.

Billy Clarke scrambled Jon Stead's cross over the line to give the Bantams the lead before Stead steered in from eight yards to double the advantage.

After the break two goals in as many minutes sealed the win as Filipe Morais scored from 25 yards before Mark Yeates curled in from the edge of the box.

Lee Noble flicked in for Dartford but it was no more than a consolation goal.

Top Stories