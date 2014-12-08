Exeter City: Ollie Watkins and Matt Jay loaned to Weston-super-Mare

Matt Jay last played for Exeter in their 2-1 win at Dagenham and Redbridge in October

Teenage Exeter City strikers Matt Jay and Ollie Watkins have joined Conference South side Weston-super-Mare on month-long loan deals.

The pair both signed professional deals this summer after coming through Exeter's youth ranks.

Jay, 18, is yet to score a goal for the first team after two starts and three substitute appearances.

Watkins, who is also 18, has made four appearances as a substitute for the Grecians, three of them this season.

He scored his first goal for the club in October's

The pair's deal runs up to, and including, Weston's game with Sutton United on Sunday 4 January.