BBC Sport - Liverpool v Basel: Brendan Rodgers tells players folklore beckons
Liverpool folklore beckons - Rodgers
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says his players could become legends if they beat Basel in their deciding group match of the Uefa Champions League.
His side need to beat the Swiss champions to go thorough to the knock-out stages of the competition.
The game brings back memories of their must-win group decider against Olympiacos in 2005, after which they went on to win the tournament.