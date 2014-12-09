Northampton Town: Ivan Toney advised to stay with Cobblers

Ivan Toney has two goals from his last three games

Northampton Town striker Ivan Toney has been advised by his team-mate Marc Richards to stay at Sixfields, at least until the end of the season.

Toney, 18, who has six goals this term, was set to join Wolves last month before the deal fell through.

"He just needs that bit of direction. I think it will do him good to see the season out here," Richards, 32, told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Play as many games until the end of the season and see what happens."

Toney was poised to move to Molineux in a club-record sale for the Cobblers, but the deal never materialised.

Northampton boss Chris Wilder said "a few things" caused it to fall through, but expects more offers to come in January.

Richards, who is the club's top scorer this season with nine goals, started his career at Blackburn before going on to have spells at Barnsley, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

Marc Richards is in his second spell at Northampton Town

"I had a similar thing at Blackburn. I went out on loan to Crewe who were in the Championship - I maybe should have gone to a lower-league team," he said.

"I had the opportunity to go to Bristol Rovers for a whole season. I probably would have played more there.

"I can certainly see the temptation for Ivan to go to a club like Wolves but, from my own past experience, I would advise Ivan to stick it out here.

"There is hype around him but he's still learning and is still raw.

"With some good management he can be whatever he wants to be."