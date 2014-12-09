Accrington Stanley: Assistant boss Paul Stephenson leaves club

Paul Stephenson has also worked on the coaching staff at Hartlepool, Norwich and Huddersfield

Accrington Stanley assistant manager Paul Stephenson has left the club by mutual consent.

The 46-year-old joined Stanley after Leam Richardson became boss in 2012 and remained on the coaching staff under James Beattie and John Coleman.

Stephenson acted as caretaker manager on two occasions at the Crown Ground.

"I'd particularly like to thank the players, who are a great group of lads, and have been fantastic throughout, even after James left," he said.

"A large number of the players have changed over the last couple of years, so I have got to know them very well and worked closely alongside them."

After coming through the academy at Newcastle, the former midfielder played for Millwall, Gillingham, Brentford, York City and Hartlepool before moving into coaching.