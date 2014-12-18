Match ends, Worcester City 1(13), Scunthorpe United 1(14).
Worcester City 1-1 Scunthorpe United (13-14 on penalties)
-
Non-league Worcester City's FA Cup heroics ended after the longest penalty shootout in the competition's history saw Scunthorpe reach the third round.
In a breathtaking tie of 54 chances, the League One side won 14-13 after 32 penalties had been taken.
Miguel Llera missed his first spot-kick before firing in the winner when City's Wayne Thomas saw his penalty saved.
Paddy Madden's header had put Scunthorpe ahead but Sean Geddes coolly steered in a second-half equaliser.
Carl Heeley's Worcester side, who play in the Conference North - the sixth tier of English football - can still feel proud of their efforts in this seven-match cup run, which included a 2-1 win at 1987 winners Coventry in the last round.
In a game that saw 28 chances for Worcester and 26 for Scunthorpe, the visitors nearly took the lead in the opening minute, but home left-back Tyler Weir somehow managed to block the attempt.
The visitors also went close when Lyle Taylor forced City keeper Nathan Vaughan to save with his legs.
But, roared on by their noisy fans crammed into the home end, the rest of the first half belonged to City. Winger Jordan Murphy caused problems and from one of his mazy runs the home side created their best opening when Mike Symons shot over.
|Paying the penalty
|The record for the longest League Cup penalty shootout was set in September when Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 14-13 after 30 spot kicks were taken. It beat the previous longest of 9-8 on three occasions - Arsenal v Rotherham in 2004, Man City beating Stoke in 1982 and Aston Villa beating Colchester in 1979.
|The longest in the FA Cup before this tie was Macclesfield beating Forest Green 11-10 in November 2001 in the first round.
|The record for the most successful consecutive kicks in English football is 29 when Brockenhurst beat Andover 15-14 in the Hampshire Senior Cup last year.
However, the mood at Aggborough was shattered when City failed to keep out Madden's near-post header from Gary McSheffrey's corner in first-half stoppage time.
But it was not long before Geddes - hero of the first-round win with two goals against Coventry - rounded off an excellent team move by slotting home from eight yards.
That was enough to take the tie into extra time, during which Vaughan did well to parry a fiercely struck shot from Madden, before visiting defender Alex Davey placed a header just wide.
Then it was all down to the drama of penalties.
City's second penalty, from Nick Wright, was saved by Sam Slocombe, only for Vaughan to keep the home side in it when he saved Scunny's fifth crucial spot-kick from Llera.
When Danny Jackman then fired over the bar in sudden death, Vaughan again came to the rescue by saving from Matt Sparrow.
But, after a run of 16 successful penalties, visiting keeper Slocombe dived to the left to save from Thomas - and this time Llera kept his cool to earn his side a January meeting with either MK Dons or Chesterfield.
Those two teams have to replay their second-round tie after Chesterfield fielded an ineligible player in the opening tie, which they won 1-0.
Line-ups
Worcester City
- 1Vaughan
- 2Williams
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Thomas
- 3Weir
- 6GaterSubstituted forJackmanat 105'minutes
- 8DeeneyBooked at 82mins
- 7Nti
- 10Geddes
- 11MurphySubstituted forWrightat 96'minutes
- 9SymonsSubstituted forDunkleyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackman
- 14Wright
- 15Taylor
- 16Dunkley
- 17Rowe
- 18Khan
- 28Veiga
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 37Davey
- 25Boyce
- 32Llera
- 30WilliamsBooked at 97mins
- 9Madden
- 12BishopBooked at 102mins
- 4McAllisterSubstituted forHawkridgeat 101'minutes
- 35OsbourneSubstituted forSparrowat 79'minutesBooked at 113mins
- 28McSheffreySubstituted forAdelakunat 68'minutes
- 19Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Canavan
- 7Sparrow
- 14Hawkridge
- 16Adelakun
- 26Olejnik
- 29Wootton
- 33Brisley
- Referee:
- Andy D'Urso
- Attendance:
- 4,339
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away22
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Worcester City 1(13), Scunthorpe United 1(14).
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(13), Scunthorpe United 1(14). Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Wayne Thomas (Worcester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(13), Scunthorpe United 1(13). Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(13), Scunthorpe United 1(12). Tyler Weir (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(12), Scunthorpe United 1(12). Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(12), Scunthorpe United 1(11). Ellis Deeney (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(11), Scunthorpe United 1(11). Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(11), Scunthorpe United 1(10). Nick Wright (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(10), Scunthorpe United 1(10). Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(10), Scunthorpe United 1(9). Sean Geddes (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(9), Scunthorpe United 1(9). Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(9), Scunthorpe United 1(8). Nathan Vaughan (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(8), Scunthorpe United 1(8). Alex Davey (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(8), Scunthorpe United 1(7). Graham Hutchinson (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(7), Scunthorpe United 1(7). Andrew Boyce (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(7), Scunthorpe United 1(6). Tristan Dunkley (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(6), Scunthorpe United 1(6). Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(6), Scunthorpe United 1(5). George Williams (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Danny Jackman (Worcester City) left footed shot is too high. Danny Jackman should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(5), Scunthorpe United 1(5). Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(5), Scunthorpe United 1(4). Daniel Nti (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(4), Scunthorpe United 1(4). Wayne Thomas (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(3), Scunthorpe United 1(4). Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(3), Scunthorpe United 1(3). Tyler Weir (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(2), Scunthorpe United 1(3). Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(2), Scunthorpe United 1(2). Ellis Deeney (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(1), Scunthorpe United 1(2). Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Nick Wright (Worcester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(1), Scunthorpe United 1(1). Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Worcester City 1(1), Scunthorpe United 1. Sean Geddes (Worcester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Worcester City 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Worcester City 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Offside, Scunthorpe United. Neal Bishop tries a through ball, but Paddy Madden is caught offside.
Offside, Worcester City. Danny Jackman tries a through ball, but Tristan Dunkley is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Scunthorpe United).