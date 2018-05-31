BBC Sport - Hereford United: Ronnie Radford's famous FA Cup goal

The best goal in Hereford's history?

Following news that Hereford have been suspended "from all football activity" by the Football Association on Wednesday, BBC Sport revisits the most famous moment in their history.

Non-league Hereford were the archetypal underdogs, trailing top-flight Newcastle United in a 1972 FA Cup third round replay, when Ronnie Radford unleashed a 35-yard strike to take the tie into extra time. Ricky George's winner ensured Hereford went on to complete one of the famous upsets in FA Cup history.

Top Stories