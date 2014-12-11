Liam Hogan: Fleetwood Town defender stays at Macclesfield

Liam Hogan joined Fleetwood Town in May 2013

Defender Liam Hogan will remain with Macclesfield Town on loan from Fleetwood Town until 10 January.

The 25-year-old, who made six appearances for the Cod Army earlier this season, has started seven league games for the Silkmen since joining the Conference side in November.

Macclesfield have lost just one game which Hogan has been involved in.

The defeat came against league leaders Barnet, who are seven points ahead of John Askey's side, who lie second.