Matt Grimes: Exeter City youngster could be 'new Glenn Hoddle'

Matt Grimes has played more Football league games than Glenn Hoddle had at a similar stage in their careers

Exeter City director of football Steve Perryman says midfielder Matt Grimes is comparable to a young Glenn Hoddle.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has this week been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

"I don't think I've been excited about a young player, at any club I've been involved with, as I am him.

"I saw a young Glenn Hoddle emerge and this is another world, but he's a talent," Perryman told BBC Radio Devon.

Swansea, Liverpool and Sunderland have all been linked with Grimes, who is Exeter's reigning Player of the Year, ahead of the January transfer window.

What's so special about Grimes? "Matt Grimes is undoubtedly the best young player I've seen at City, and many who have been watching games at St James Park for years agree. He has an incredible range of passing and a fantastic talent from free-kicks. But perhaps more impressive, in my opinion, is his balance and strength on the ball and his ability to naturally find space." Brent Pilnick, BBC South West sports reporter

He has made 59 appearances since his debut in August 2013, scoring four goals - all of them from free-kicks.

Grimes and goalkeeper Christy Pym became the earlier this season.

And former Tottenham captain Perryman said: "I just think he's undoubted quality. He's the best technical player we've produced ever since I've been here.

"His attitude is so, so good, he's grounded, he's correct, he's proper, he's from good stock, I personally don't see a weakness there.

"We just want him to keep doing his job and playing to his ability and playing well enough for teams to be queuing up in January for this young talent.

How they match up Matt Grimes Glenn Hoddle Made his Exeter debut as an 18-year-old Made his Tottenham debut as a 17-year-old England Under-20 international England youth, Under-21 and full international Has played 59 games and scored four goals since making his debut in August 2013 Played 49 games, scoring six goals, in his first two seasons as a professional

"What he's won at our level and England Under-20 level means that he'll have a host of clubs after him."

Exeter have had serious financial problems this year and were forced to take out a loan from the Professional Footballers' Association in the summer, and it is unlikely they would be able to resist a sizeable offer for the midfielder.

"We've never stood in a player's way when someone's matched a valuation because of the way this club is and the way it does it's business," Perryman added.

"We couldn't stand in his way, or any decent young player.

"If people think that's a lack of ambition, it's just the reality of what we do."