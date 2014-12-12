Forest Green Rovers: Conference reject ineligible player appeal

Forest Green Rovers, who play their home matches at New Lawn, have dropped three places in the Conference table

The Football Conference have rejected an appeal from Forest Green Rovers to replay a match in which the club fielded an ineligible player.

A three-point deduction handed out when Rovers pleaded guilty to the offence will now take effect, seeing them drop from sixth to ninth in the table.

Rovers won the match in question, their first of the league season, 1-0 away to Southport on 9 August.

A Conference statement also confirmed that a fine of £500 would also stand.