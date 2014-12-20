Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Burnley 1.
Erik Lamela scored his first Premier League goal as Tottenham beat Burnley to move up to sixth in the table.
The £30m club-record signing netted the first-half winner when he cut in from the right and curled in a left-footed strike from outside the area.
Spurs had taken an early lead when Harry Kane headed home Nacer Chadli's left-wing cross.
Ashley Barnes equalised with a stunning 25-yard strike of his own, before Lamela's impressive intervention.
Burnley occasionally troubled Spurs at the back, but they couldn't cope with the dynamism, movement and pace of the hosts going forward.
Rather like he did at Southampton with Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Jay Rodriguez, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is putting together a stylish forward line in which all the components complement each other.
Against the stubborn Clarets, who had lost just one of their previous six games, Christian Eriksen pulled the strings from just in front of muscular frontman Kane, while Lamela cut in from the right and on to his left foot with devastating effect to score the winner.
Kane continues to impress as the spearhead of the Spurs attack and his quick-thinking helped to create the chance which led to the opening goal of the match.
The 21-year-old took a quick fee-kick to set the impressive Chadli free down the left, galloped into the area and was on hand to convert the Belgian's eventual cross from close range.
There was a suspicion of offside in the build-up, but Eriksen was presumably deemed not to have been interfering in play by the officials.
Burnley quickly responded when Barnes collected George Boyd's cross, took a couple of touches and then smashed a wonderful shot into the top corner.
Barnes and his strike partner Danny Ings linked up well throughout, with the goalscorer regularly dropping off and finding space to supply cute passes for the Clarets' leading marksman.
However, both Burnley strikers could only stand and admire Lamela's goal in the 35th minute as the Argentine cut inside from the flank and - similar to how Gareth Bale would do during his time at White Hart Lane - clinically curled the ball beyond Tom Heaton.
With Kyle Walker also getting forward down the right, Tottenham saw lots of the ball and continually threatened - Kane and Lamela were inches away from turning in Eriksen's second-half cross.
And, despite plenty of endeavour, the spirited visitors struggled to create as much as the game wore on.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"It's becoming normal now that Harry Kane has scored. We are very happy with him. He worked very hard and scored a goal, which is very important for the striker."
On the chances of an England senior call-up for Kane: "I wish for my player the best but Harry has big potential and he's a big talent, why not? If he continues to play in the same way, maybe the opportunity will come for him to play for the national team."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I'm not really disappointed. We're growing into the division and there have been some really good signs. I thought we delivered a really good performance, worked their keeper on numerous occasions and affected their back four.
"I was a little disappointed with the decision for their first goal. I think Harry Kane gets a little nudge and it was ball to hand with the defender. Then they play a quick free-kick and there is an offside. We all know the debate on offside: is he interfering? Is he not? If he was in the line of the goal I think they'd have to say he was interfering. But that's another debate."
