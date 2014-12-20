Clyde 3-1 East Fife

From the section

Clyde moved up to seventh in Scottish League Two after coming from behind to beat East Fife.

Nathan Austin headed the Fifers in front early on following a floated corner from the right by Scott Smith.

Brian McQueen nodded home a cross by Scott Ferguson to level matters in the second half.

McQueen then set up Euan Smith to score and Gerard Traynor's long-range free-kick sealed all three points for Barry Ferguson's side