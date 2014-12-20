Scottish League Two
Clyde3East Fife1

Clyde 3-1 East Fife

Clyde moved up to seventh in Scottish League Two after coming from behind to beat East Fife.

Nathan Austin headed the Fifers in front early on following a floated corner from the right by Scott Smith.

Brian McQueen nodded home a cross by Scott Ferguson to level matters in the second half.

McQueen then set up Euan Smith to score and Gerard Traynor's long-range free-kick sealed all three points for Barry Ferguson's side

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Martin
  • 2Durie
  • 5MarshBooked at 36mins
  • 6McQueen
  • 3Traynor
  • 7Gray
  • 8Smith
  • 4Halkett
  • 10Sinclair
  • 9McManusSubstituted forWattat 90'minutes
  • 11Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 12Gray
  • 13Barclay
  • 14Watt
  • 15O'Donnell
  • 16McBrearty
  • 18Daly
  • 19McGhee

East Fife

  • 1Fleming
  • 2MullenBooked at 42mins
  • 5MoyesSubstituted forMcAleerat 75'minutes
  • 4Campbell
  • 3Smith
  • 16Barr
  • 8Brown
  • 6Walker
  • 14AustinSubstituted forFalconerat 71'minutes
  • 9McShaneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
  • 23Campbell

Substitutes

  • 7McAleer
  • 10Smith
  • 13Millar
  • 18Maskrey
  • 19Falconer
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
456

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 3, East Fife 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 3, East Fife 1.

Attempt saved. Ged Traynor (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Caolan McAleer (East Fife).

Kevin Watt (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Watt replaces Scott McManus.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Barr.

Lewis Barr (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Scott McManus (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Scott McManus (Clyde) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).

Scott McManus (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ged Traynor.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 3, East Fife 1. Ged Traynor (Clyde) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).

Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Allan Walker.

Foul by Steven Campbell (East Fife).

Scott McManus (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Daryl Falconer (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).

Foul by Ross Brown (East Fife).

Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Caolan McAleer replaces Ewan Moyes.

Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Scott McManus (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Daryl Falconer replaces Nathan Austin.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 2, East Fife 1. Euan Smith (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brian McQueen following a set piece situation.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).

Euan Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jon McShane because of an injury.

Allan Walker (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian McQueen (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Barr.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath17131339162340
2Queen's Park17112429131635
3Albion17104325111434
4Annan Athletic175662123-221
5East Fife175572423120
6Berwick165472824419
7Clyde175392030-1018
8Montrose175391835-1718
9East Stirlingshire1651101935-1616
10Elgin152581225-1311
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories