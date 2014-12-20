Match ends, Clyde 3, East Fife 1.
Clyde 3-1 East Fife
Clyde moved up to seventh in Scottish League Two after coming from behind to beat East Fife.
Nathan Austin headed the Fifers in front early on following a floated corner from the right by Scott Smith.
Brian McQueen nodded home a cross by Scott Ferguson to level matters in the second half.
McQueen then set up Euan Smith to score and Gerard Traynor's long-range free-kick sealed all three points for Barry Ferguson's side
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Martin
- 2Durie
- 5MarshBooked at 36mins
- 6McQueen
- 3Traynor
- 7Gray
- 8Smith
- 4Halkett
- 10Sinclair
- 9McManusSubstituted forWattat 90'minutes
- 11Ferguson
Substitutes
- 12Gray
- 13Barclay
- 14Watt
- 15O'Donnell
- 16McBrearty
- 18Daly
- 19McGhee
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 2MullenBooked at 42mins
- 5MoyesSubstituted forMcAleerat 75'minutes
- 4Campbell
- 3Smith
- 16Barr
- 8Brown
- 6Walker
- 14AustinSubstituted forFalconerat 71'minutes
- 9McShaneBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
- 23Campbell
Substitutes
- 7McAleer
- 10Smith
- 13Millar
- 18Maskrey
- 19Falconer
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 456
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 3, East Fife 1.
Attempt saved. Ged Traynor (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Caolan McAleer (East Fife).
Kevin Watt (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Watt replaces Scott McManus.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Barr.
Lewis Barr (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Scott McManus (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott McManus (Clyde) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).
Scott McManus (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ged Traynor.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 3, East Fife 1. Ged Traynor (Clyde) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Foul by Lewis Barr (East Fife).
Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Allan Walker.
Foul by Steven Campbell (East Fife).
Scott McManus (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daryl Falconer (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).
Foul by Ross Brown (East Fife).
Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Caolan McAleer replaces Ewan Moyes.
Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Scott McManus (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Daryl Falconer replaces Nathan Austin.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Euan Smith (Clyde).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, East Fife 1. Euan Smith (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brian McQueen following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).
Euan Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jon McShane because of an injury.
Allan Walker (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian McQueen (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Barr.