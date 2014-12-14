Man Utd put three past Liverpool

From the section

Manchester United comprehensively beat Liverpool 3-0 to pick up their sixth successive Premier League victory.

Liverpool, and in particular Raheem Sterling, missed a host of good chances with David De Gea in fine form.

After the first such miss, Wayne Rooney swept home Antonio Valencia's cross before Juan Mata doubled the lead with a header which appeared to be offside.

Robin van Persie completed victory to keep United in third, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.