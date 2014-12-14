Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers says he was pleased with the creativity of his side but disappointed at the "poor mistakes" they made in their 3-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Goals from Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie sealed the win at Old Trafford while David De Gea was in fine form stopping Raheem Sterling on numerous occasions.

Based on three points for a win, Liverpool are on their lowest points total after 16 league games since 1964-65.