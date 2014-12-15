Leicester City sack director of football Terry Robinson

Leicester have picked up two points in their last 11 games

Leicester City have sacked director of football Terry Robinson.

Academy director Jon Rudkin will assume Robinson's former responsibilities, the club announced.

The Foxes were promoted to the Premier League last season after a 10-year absence.

But Nigel Pearson's men have slipped to the foot of the table after collecting just two points from 11 games and were beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester City on Saturday.

Robinson's departure, and Rudkin's rise to director of football, was confirmed by the club in a statement on their website.

"Jon has been with Leicester City Football Club for 16 years, has headed the club's academy... since 2003 and has an excellent understanding of the club's footballing philosophy and values," the statement said.

"The owners, directors, management and staff at Leicester City would like to place on record our collective thanks to Terry for his work and contribution, and wish him well in the future."

Leicester's Premier pain - 11 league games without a win Sept 27: Crystal Palace 2-0 Leicester Oct 4: Leicester 2-2 Burnley Oct 18: Newcastle 1-0 Leicester Oct 25: Swansea 2-0 Leicester Nov 1: Leicester 0-1 West Brom Nov 8: Southampton 2-0 Leicester Nov 22: Leicester 0-0 Sunderland Nov 29: QPR 3-2 Leicester Dec 2: Leicester 1-3 Liverpool Dec 7: Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester Dec 13: Leicester 0-1 Man City

Robinson was appointed in July 2013 with a remit to "provide strategic input to the club's football operations at all levels, driving the consistent implementation of the club's football philosophy".

He now appears to have paid the price for an ineffective summer transfer window, following promotion from the Championship.

Of the 10 arrivals in the summer, just three - Esteban Cambiasso, Danny Simpson and Ben Hamer - started against Manchester City, with Hamer only in the side because of injury to number one goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester have not won since beating Manchester United 5-3 on September 21 and with the January transfer window looming, the club have decided to replace Robinson as the man in charge of recruitment.

The Foxes must also deal with manager Pearson facing an Football Association charge relating to an incident with a fan during their 3-1 loss to Liverpool earlier this month.