SV Werder Bremen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's dismal Bundesliga season took another turn for the worse as bottom club Werder Bremen leapfrogged them with a vital win.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished as runners-up last season, dropped to second bottom after suffering their 10th league defeat of the campaign.

Teenage striker Davie Selke fired the hosts ahead and midfielder Fins Bartel doubled their advantage.

Germany defender Mats Hummels gave Dortmund hope with a diving header.

But, despite controlling almost 70% of possession, the visitors could not find an equaliser.

With the Bundesliga taking a five-week winter break after this weekend, it means second-bottom Dortmund will end 2014 in the relegation zone.

And they will drop to the foot of the table if Freiburg beat mid-table Hannover on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt but the point was enough to move them up to third place.

Karim Bellarabi's equaliser helped Leverkusen leapfrog Borussia Monchengladbach, who were beaten 2-1 by in-form Augsburg.