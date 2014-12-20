Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
SV Werder Bremen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's dismal Bundesliga season took another turn for the worse as bottom club Werder Bremen leapfrogged them with a vital win.
Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished as runners-up last season, dropped to second bottom after suffering their 10th league defeat of the campaign.
Teenage striker Davie Selke fired the hosts ahead and midfielder Fins Bartel doubled their advantage.
Germany defender Mats Hummels gave Dortmund hope with a diving header.
But, despite controlling almost 70% of possession, the visitors could not find an equaliser.
With the Bundesliga taking a five-week winter break after this weekend, it means second-bottom Dortmund will end 2014 in the relegation zone.
And they will drop to the foot of the table if Freiburg beat mid-table Hannover on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt but the point was enough to move them up to third place.
Karim Bellarabi's equaliser helped Leverkusen leapfrog Borussia Monchengladbach, who were beaten 2-1 by in-form Augsburg.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Wolf
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 4Gálvez
- 5Lukimya
- 2Garcia
- 44Bargfrede
- 8Fritz
- 16JunuzovicSubstituted forMakiadiat 90+1'minutes
- 22BartelsSubstituted forHüsingat 89'minutes
- 28LorenzenSubstituted forKroosat 59'minutes
- 27Selke
Substitutes
- 6Makiadi
- 14Hajrovic
- 18Kroos
- 21Aycicek
- 25Hüsing
- 30Strebinger
- 38Busch
B Dortmund
- 22Langerak
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forBlaszczykowskiat 76'minutes
- 28Ginter
- 15Hummels
- 29Schmelzer
- 21Kirch
- 5KehlSubstituted forKagawaat 45'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
- 8Gündogan
- 19Großkreutz
- 9Immobile
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 3Hornschuh
- 7Kagawa
- 14Jojic
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 18Sahin
- 37Durm
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 42,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Attempt missed. Clemens Fritz (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Davie Selke.
Attempt saved. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Clemens Fritz.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Cedrick Makiadi replaces Zlatko Junuzovic.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Santiago Garcia.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Kirch (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Oliver Hüsing replaces Fin Bartels.
Attempt missed. Philipp Bargfrede (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felix Kroos with a headed pass.
Fin Bartels (SV Werder Bremen) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Clemens Fritz.
Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Schmelzer with a cross.
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen).
Foul by Oliver Kirch (Borussia Dortmund).
Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santiago Garcia (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jakub Blaszczykowski replaces Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Felix Kroos (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fin Bartels.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Großkreutz (Borussia Dortmund).
Clemens Fritz (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alejandro Gálvez.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Attempt missed. Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fin Bartels with a cross.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Santiago Garcia tries a through ball, but Zlatko Junuzovic is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Raphael Wolf.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santiago Garcia (SV Werder Bremen).
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Fin Bartels (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davie Selke following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Felix Kroos replaces Melvyn Lorenzen.
Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a cross.