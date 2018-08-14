BBC Sport - Martin Odegaard: Watch Real Madrid signing in action

Watch Norwegian wonderkid Odegaard in action

Watch five goals scored by Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard, who could be heading to the Championship on loan from Real Madrid according to speculation in some British newspapers.

Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid as a 16-year-old in 2015, has been left out of the Spanish club's squad for Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

Pictures courtesy of NRK Sport. First published in January 2015.

Available to UK users only.

