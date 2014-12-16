Steve Clarke: Reading appoint new boss to replace Nigel Adkins

Media playback is not supported on this device Clarke relishing return to football

Championship side Reading have appointed ex-West Bromwich Albion head coach Steve Clarke as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Clarke, 51, replaces Nigel Adkins, who was sacked on Monday following Saturday's 6-1 defeat by Birmingham.

The ex-Chelsea assistant boss has been out of work since leaving West Brom almost 12 months ago.

"Reading is a club with good potential - the ambition is to be back in the Premier League," Clarke told BBC Sport.

"I've got nothing to prove. My time at West Brom was successful. Since I've left things have not improved."

Steve Clarke's managerial record Played Won Drawn Lost West Brom (June 2012 - Dec 2013) 60 19 15 26

Reading, who have lost nine of their last 15 matches in all competitions, are 16th in the Championship table.

The Royals won four of their first seven league matches this term but Adkins came under increasing pressure during a poor run of form, culminating in a heavy defeat at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Clarke took over at The Hawthorns in June 2012, replacing Roy Hodgson at the Black Country club following the 67-year-old's appointment as England manager.

It was the Scot's first managerial role, having previously been assistant boss at Chelsea, West Ham and Liverpool.

On Monday, Nigel Adkins used his Twitter account to thank fans for their support following his departure

A Thai consortium took Reading over in September after former owner Anton Zingarevich left the club in June 2014.

Clarke was welcomed to Reading by former owner and co-chairman Sir John Madejski, who said he was the ideal choice to replace Adkins.

"The decision was made by all the shareholders and he has all the credentials," Madejski told BBC Radio Berkshire. "I would love to wish Nigel Adkins all the best in the future."

The club's co-chairwoman Lady Sasima Srivikorn added: "We have appointed Steve because of his proven history as a manager and coach.

"We have chosen a leader who can develop our players and help them perform to the best of their ability.

"We will monitor the transfer market in the next window, but within the limits of Financial Fair Play, so therefore Steve has the right attributes to help our squad and he was our first choice. We look forward to moving up the league and the board share the view that we have found the right man in Steve."