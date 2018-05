League One side Yeovil Town book an FA Cup meeting with Manchester United after beating Accrington 2-0 in their second-round replay.

The Glovers, who are 21st in the third tier, broke the deadlock through Simon Gillett on 84 minutes with substitute Kieffer Moore doubling the lead four minutes later.

Yeovil will now host the 11-time FA Cup winners at Huish Park on Sunday, 4 January.