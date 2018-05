Chester's hopes of another FA Cup upset were clinically ended after a 3-0 second-round replay defeat to League One side Barnsley.

Kane Hemmings calmly stroked home from 12 yards to give the Tykes a first-half lead, before Dale Jennings struck twice in the second half to secure victory.

Barnsley will face Championship side Middlesbrough in the third round.

