BBC Sport - Tranmere 2-1 Oxford United highlights

Tranmere 2-1 Oxford Utd

Tranmere come from behind to beat League Two rivals Oxford United and set up a meeting with Premier League Swansea in the FA Cup third round.

Alfie Potter put Oxford ahead on the half-hour mark with a glancing header past goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

Their lead did not last long with Kayode Odejayi equalising five minutes later, Max Power rounded off the evening with a clinical winner for Tranmere.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Tranmere 2-1 Oxford Utd

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories