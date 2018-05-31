Tranmere come from behind to beat League Two rivals Oxford United and set up a meeting with Premier League Swansea in the FA Cup third round.

Alfie Potter put Oxford ahead on the half-hour mark with a glancing header past goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

Their lead did not last long with Kayode Odejayi equalising five minutes later, Max Power rounded off the evening with a clinical winner for Tranmere.

