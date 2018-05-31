Rochdale see off Aldershot 4-1 to progress to the third round of the FA Cup where they will host Nottingham Forest.

A Matt Done hat-trick sealed the win for Rochdale with striker Peter Vincenti also getting on the score sheet for the home side.

Aldershot, two divisions below their League One opponents, had earned the replay with a 0-0 draw, but will now focus on improving their 16th-place position in the Conference.

